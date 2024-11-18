Carly Pearce, Little Big Town, Jordan Davis + more presenting at CMA Awards

The presenters for the 2024 CMA Awards have been revealed.



Country music's Carly Pearce, Little Big Town, Jordan Davis, Dustin Lynch, New Artist of the Year nominees Nate Smith and Mitchell Tenpenny, Clint Black and Country Music Hall of Fame members The Oak Ridge Boys have been added to the star-studded bill of presenters.



Also on the presenters list are American Idol alum and Broadway actress Katharine McPhee; ABC's Doctor Odyssey star Don Johnson; actor on ABC's hit series High Potential, Daniel Sunjata; Emmy-nominated actor and The Old Man star Jeff Bridges; Paramount+'s Landman's Billy Bob Thornton; Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul; Sundae Conversation creator Caleb Pressley; 2024 World Series MVP, 2020 National League MVP, two-time World Series champion and first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Freddie Freeman; decorated gymnast Simone Biles; and tractor aficionado, farming and history enthusiast Jackson Laux.



As far as performers go, you can expect to see Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Shaboozey, Riley Green, Ella Langley, Noah Kahan, Kacey Musgraves, Bailey Zimmerman, Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Sierra Hull, Molly Tuttle and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes take the stage to deliver some of your favorite tunes.

The 2024 CMAs, hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey, will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.