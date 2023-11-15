Carly Pearce to perform on 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Carly Pearce has been tapped as a performer for NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center .

The annual special's multi-genre lineup includes music stars Kelly ClarksonCherDavid FosterKatharine McPheeLiz GilliesBarry Manilow and Keke Palmer.

The annual special will also celebrate the lighting of this year's Christmas tree — an 80-foot tall, 43-foot wide Norway Spruce from Vestal, New York — with over 50,000 multi-colored LED lights.

Christmas In Rockefeller Center, hosted by Clarkson, airs live on Wednesday, November 29, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

