Carly Pearce to perform on 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'

Carly Pearce has been tapped as a performer for NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center .

The annual special's multi-genre lineup includes music stars Kelly Clarkson, Cher, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Liz Gillies, Barry Manilow and Keke Palmer.



The annual special will also celebrate the lighting of this year's Christmas tree — an 80-foot tall, 43-foot wide Norway Spruce from Vestal, New York — with over 50,000 multi-colored LED lights.



Christmas In Rockefeller Center, hosted by Clarkson, airs live on Wednesday, November 29, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

