Carly Pearce sets her personal 'hummingbird' free

Carly Pearce has given wings to her personal hummingbird.



Hummingbird, of course, is the title of Carly's fourth album, which dropped Friday.



The 14-track project features its Chris Stapleton-assisted single, "We Don't Fight Anymore," as well as the previously released "Country Music Made Me Do It," "Heels Over Head," "My Place" and the title track.



"hummingbird is a deeply personal journey filled with heart, soul, and a good dose of humor. The process of creating this album was me reconstructing the way I see love and the way I see myself," shares Carly. "From facing heartbreak, falling in love again, and gaining confidence, I've learned to embrace every part of my story."



"I hope this record resonates with anyone on a healing journey, showing that through vulnerability, self-discovery, and therapy, things can truly get better. It's okay not to have everything figured out; happiness can be found in the process," she adds. "I hope hummingbird resonates with everyone who listens and inspires you to find strength in your own journey."



If you're in Nashville for CMA Fest, you can catch Carly at the CMA Close Up Stage and Nissan Stadium on Sunday. More information can be found at cmafest.com.

On Monday, the "What He Didn't Do" singer will head to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a track off hummingbird.



To catch Carly on Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only Tour this summer, head to her website.

Here's the hummingbird track list:



"Country Music Made Me Do It"

"Truck on Fire"

"Still Blue"

"Heels Over Head"

"We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton

"Rock Paper Scissors"

"Oklahoma"

"My Place"

"Things I Don't Chase"

"Woman to Woman"

"Fault Line"

"Pretty Please"

"Trust Issues"

"Hummingbird"

