Carly Pearce sets "Truck on Fire" on 'Tonight Show'

Carly Pearce celebrated hummingbird release week with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Donning a shiny gold dress, Carly took the late night show's stage Monday to perform "Truck on Fire," an uptempo and cheeky revenge anthem off her new album, which arrived Friday.



"Birds been talking up on the wire/ Spilling your secrets all over this town/ You and her, back road, pulling all-nighters/ Did you really think that I wouldn't find out?/ Oh, so I found a little gas in a small red can/ Oh, last strike match flying out of my hand/ Liar, liar, truck on fire/ Flames rolling off of your Goodyear tires/ Burn, burn, you're gonna learn/ Never should've put your lips on her/ Put your lips on her," Carly declares in the chorus.



Of her 14-song record, Carly shares, "hummingbird is a deeply personal journey filled with heart, soul, and a good dose of humor. The process of creating this album was me reconstructing the way I see love and the way I see myself. From facing heartbreak, falling in love again, and gaining confidence, I've learned to embrace every part of my story."

Hummingbird is available now wherever you enjoy music.



Carly's currently on the road opening for Tim McGraw on his Standing Room Only Tour, with upcoming stops in Biloxi, Atlanta and Lexington. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit carlypearce.com.

Here's the hummingbird track list:



"Country Music Made Me Do It"

"Truck on Fire"

"Still Blue"

"Heels Over Head"

"We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton

"Rock Paper Scissors"

"Oklahoma"

"My Place"

"Things I Don't Chase"

"Woman to Woman"

"Fault Line"

"Pretty Please"

"Trust Issues"

"Hummingbird"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.