Carly Pearce sows a field of dreams for her bass player

Carly Pearce is making her band's baseball dreams come true.

That meant a trip to the pitcher's mound in San Diego with guitarist Philip Noel on Wednesday.

"The @padres heard that my bass player @phiripnoel was their biggest fan and gave us the most special day," she shared on her socials. "What a fun experience to throw the first pitch with my bestie & spend the day with my baseball loving band."

If you want to see how Carly did, you can check out the video on Philip's page.

"Man, yesterday was an absolute dream come true," he wrote. "Any chance to go to a Padres game is the best day, but yesterday just about sent me. Thank you @padres for rolling out the red carpet and treating us so well and thank you @carlypearce for letting the world know how much of a fan I am and going on this journey with me! A day I will truly never forget with my best friends and family."

Next up, it's a busy week at CMA Fest for Carly, where she's planning a Wine & Sign event Friday, June 6, with Conundrum Wines at Acme Feed & Seed. The next day, she'll play Nissan Stadium with Rascal Flatts.

