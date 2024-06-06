Carly Pearce's celebrating 'hummingbird' on 'The Tonight Show'

Carly Pearce is taking her hummingbird to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.



Hummingbird, of course, is the title of Carly's upcoming fourth album, which arrives Friday.



"Can't wait to be back on @FallonTonight on monday to celebrate the release of my new album 'hummingbird,'" Carly announced to fans on social platform X.



Of hummingbird, the country star shared with the press, "I have lived a lot of life in the last few years. Entering a new decade has brought a lot of maturity, growth, heartache, and healing. I am still a work in progress, but these songs represent my honesty, playfulness, and openness to keep growing."



Hummingbird is available for preorder and presave now.



If you'll be in Nashville for CMA Fest, you can catch her live at the CMA Close Up Stage and Nissan Stadium on Sunday. More information can be found at cmafest.com.

Here's the hummingbird track list:



"Country Music Made Me Do It"

"Truck on Fire"

"Still Blue"

"Heels Over Head"

"We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton

"Rock Paper Scissors"

"Oklahoma"

"My Place"

"Things I Don't Chase"

"Woman to Woman"

"Fault Line"

"Pretty Please"

"Trust Issues"

"Hummingbird"

