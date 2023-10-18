Carrie Underwood has a few favorite George Strait songs

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Ask Carrie Underwood to name you her favorite George Strait song and she'd be in a pickle.

"I don't think I can pick out a favorite George Strait song. He's one of those artists that I feel like I've been listening to for my entire life who's just always been around," says Carrie.

"But a few favorites – 'Baby Blue,' 'The Chair,' 'Amarillo By Morning,' 'Ocean Front Property,' 'All My Exes Live in Texas,'" she shares. "Yeah, I mean, the list goes on and on."

Coming up, Carrie and George will perform at the fourth annual ATLive in Atlanta, Georgia, Saturday, October 20. Also featured on the performance bill are Willie Nelson and Little Big Town.

"I'm super excited to get to play before [George] in Atlanta. I'm sandwiched between George Strait and Willie Nelson, so that's not a bad place to be in," Carrie adds with a laugh. "I wish I could tell my childhood self that someday that's gonna happen, but I'm just super excited."

For tickets to ATLive, visit atliveconcertseries.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

