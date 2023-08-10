Carrie Underwood to drop new song, "Give Her That"

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Carrie Underwood is set to release a new song titled "Give Her That" on Friday, August 11.

The announcement arrived on Carrie's Instagram alongside a preview clip of the track.

"And that's a fact/ She's probably perfect in every way/ I'll give her that," Carrie sings over a midtempo melody.

"Give Her That" will be the latest preview of Carrie's Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) album, which will arrive on September 22 and can be preordered now.

Here's the Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) track list:

"Denim & Rhinestones"
"Velvet Heartbreak"
"Ghost Story"
"Hate My Heart"
"Burn"
"Crazy Angels"
"Faster"
"Pink Champagne"
"Wanted Woman"
"Poor Everybody Else"
"She Don't Know"
"Garden"
"Out of That Truck"
"Give Her That"
"Drunk and Hungover"
"Damage"
"Take Me Out"
"She Don't Know (Live from the Denim & Rhinestones Tour)"

