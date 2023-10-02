Carrie Underwood wraps latest Vegas residency run

Carrie Underwood has wrapped up the September run of her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency.

"Until next time #LasVegas!!! Thanks to everyone who came out to party!" Carrie captioned an Instagram carousel, which showcased various onstage shots of her, alongside her stunning outfits.



Carrie's next set of 2023 Vegas residency shows will take place on November 29, December 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16. Dates slated for 2024 are March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, May 22, 25, 26, 29, 31, June 1, August 14, 16, 17, 21, 23 and 24.



Tickets and VIP packages are available now at rwlasvegas.com.

