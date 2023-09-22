Carrie Underwood on 'Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)': "I just enjoyed this era so much"

By Jeremy Chua

Carrie Underwood has released an expanded version of her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones.

The deluxe record features six new songs, including the previously released "Out of That Truck," "Give Her That" and "Take Me Out."

"I like to think of the extra songs that we added for Denim & Rhinestones, for the Deluxe Edition is just an extension of Denim & Rhinestones as a whole," says Carrie.

"I definitely wanted all the songs to fit with the rest of the body of work, but it’s just more. It’s more denim. It’s more rhinestones. I feel like the vibe was so cool and I just enjoyed this era so much that I just wanted to keep it going," she adds. "So, I definitely feel like the songs fit, and if you liked the OG DNR, you’re gonna like the Deluxe Edition."

Carrie's REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency is currently underway at Resorts World Theatre. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit rwlasvegas.com.

Here's the Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) track list:

"Denim & Rhinestones"

"Velvet Heartbreak"

"Ghost Story"

"Hate My Heart"

"Burn"

"Crazy Angels"

"Faster"

"Pink Champagne"

"Wanted Woman"

"Poor Everybody Else"

"She Don't Know"

"Garden"

"Out of That Truck"

"Give Her That"

"Drunk and Hungover"

"Damage"

"Take Me Out"

"She Don't Know (Live from the Denim & Rhinestones Tour)"

