Carrie Underwood's Vegas residency continues in 2025

Carrie Underwood has expanded her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency into 2025.



The newly announced dates are slated for March 26, 28 and 29, and April 2, 4 and 5.



Fan club presale begins Wednesday before the general sale on Friday at 5 a.m. PT.



The long-running residency continues this year with upcoming shows on August 14, 16, 17, 21, 23 and 24, and October 16, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26.



For the full REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency schedule and more information, visit rwlasvegas.com.

