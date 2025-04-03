Carrie Underwood's Vegas Reflection is nearing the end

Carrie Underwood's counting down to the end of her Reflection residency at Resorts World Las Vegas.

"Last night was just wonderful @ResortsWorldLV!!!" she shared on Thursday. "The crowd was so loud and sweet! Only 5 more shows left! Let's go out with a bang!"

Carrie's next show is Friday, with the production set to close on Saturday, April 12.

If you didn't get a chance to see Carrie's Vegas residency, you can check out her Reflection special on Hulu and Disney+.

