Carrie Underwood's new deluxe album will include a live track

Carrie Underwood has revealed the track list for her upcoming Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) album.

Arriving on September 22, the expansive 18-song collection will feature six additional songs, including the recently released "Take Me Out," new single "Out of That Truck" and a special live version of "She Don't Know" from her Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) track list:

"Denim & Rhinestones"

"Velvet Heartbreak"

"Ghost Story"

"Hate My Heart"

"Burn"

"Crazy Angels"

"Faster"

"Pink Champagne"

"Wanted Woman"

"Poor Everybody Else"

"She Don't Know"

"Garden"

"Out of That Truck"

"Give Her That"

"Drunk and Hungover"

"Damage"

"Take Me Out"

"She Don't Know (Live from the Denim & Rhinestones Tour)"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.