Carrie Underwood's setting records like Dolly Parton

Warner Music Nashville
By Stephen Hubbard

Sure, Carrie Underwood's busy being a new judge on American Idol and wrapping up her Vegas residency. But she's finding time to set some records, too.

Carrie and Cody Johnson have hung on for a second week at #1 on the Mediabase chart with "I'm Gonna Love You."

That means Carrie has the most collaborative number ones of any female artist besides Dolly Parton in the history of the Mediabase tally.

Carrie has now has four, with "I'm Gonna Love You" joining her version of "I Told You So" with Randy Travis, "The Fighter" with Keith Urban and "If I Didn't Love You" with Jason Aldean.

Dolly has five: "When I Get Where I'm Goin'" with Brad Paisley, "Rockin' Years" with Ricky Van Shelton, "To Know Him Is to Love Him" with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, and "Real Love" and "Islands in the Stream" with Kenny Rogers.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!