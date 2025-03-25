Carrie Underwood's setting records like Dolly Parton

Sure, Carrie Underwood's busy being a new judge on American Idol and wrapping up her Vegas residency. But she's finding time to set some records, too.

Carrie and Cody Johnson have hung on for a second week at #1 on the Mediabase chart with "I'm Gonna Love You."

That means Carrie has the most collaborative number ones of any female artist besides Dolly Parton in the history of the Mediabase tally.

Carrie has now has four, with "I'm Gonna Love You" joining her version of "I Told You So" with Randy Travis, "The Fighter" with Keith Urban and "If I Didn't Love You" with Jason Aldean.

Dolly has five: "When I Get Where I'm Goin'" with Brad Paisley, "Rockin' Years" with Ricky Van Shelton, "To Know Him Is to Love Him" with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, and "Real Love" and "Islands in the Stream" with Kenny Rogers.

