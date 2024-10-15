Carrie Underwood's winding down her Vegas residency: Here are the final dates

By Jeremy Chua

Carrie Underwood's sunsetting her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency run with the announcement of its final dates.

"These past 3 years have gone by so fast! I've had the absolute best time performing our show #REFLECTION and am extremely proud of what we created," Carrie shares on Instagram. "Thank you to all the fans that have come out to see us from all over the world and continue to show us love."

She adds, "We look forward to seeing more of you at our final shows next year."

The final three shows will take place April 9, April 11 and April 12, 2025. 

Other remaining dates include previously scheduled shows in October, March and April. 

You can grab tickets for the new April shows beginning Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

For more information on Carrie's REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, visit axs.com/carrieinvegas.

Carrie's currently making her way up the country charts with her duet with Cody Johnson, "I'm Gonna Love You."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

