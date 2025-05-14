Spring Fest in the Burg is back this weekend

Miamisburg (City of Miamisburg)
By Kato

Spring Fest in the Burg is happening in Miamisburg this weekend over at Riverfront Park. Live music, carnival rides, food, arts and crafts & tons of fun. Friday 5:00pm-9:00pm, Saturday 10:00am-9:00pm, & Sunday 12:00pm-6:00pm

More information on Spring Fest In The Burg 2025

