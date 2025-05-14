Spring Fest in the Burg is back this weekend

Spring Fest in the Burg is happening in Miamisburg this weekend over at Riverfront Park. Live music, carnival rides, food, arts and crafts & tons of fun. Friday 5:00pm-9:00pm, Saturday 10:00am-9:00pm, & Sunday 12:00pm-6:00pm
- Date: Friday May 16th, Saturday May 17th, Sunday May 18th
- Location: 3 N. Miami Avenue Miamisburg, OH, 45342
- Tickets: This is Free, no tickets needed
- Map: Map of Riverfront Park
- Facebook: Follow Spring Fest on Facebook