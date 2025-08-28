Charles Kelley takes a trip back to the '80s with rare solo show

Lady A's Charles Kelley played a rare solo show Wednesday night at Nashville's famed Exit/In.

"WHAT A NIGHT. Nashville y'all showed up, and I'm still buzzing from that energy," he shared on his socials Thursday. "Thank you to everyone who bought tickets, showed up and spent their Wednesday night with us. Forever grateful for this album and the people who have been along this journey with me."

As you might expect, his bandmate Hillary Scott is a fan.

"It was SUCH a fun night!" she commented. "It sounded amazing and we loved watching you live out your 80s music-loving dreams."

Hillary's referring to Charles' second solo album, Songs for a New Moon, which spawned his adult contemporary hit "Can't Lose You" and is a tip of the hat to the decade, even including a cover of Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time."

Charles does have one more solo gig coming up: He'll play Y Live at Wean Park in Youngstown, Ohio, Sept. 26 alongside John Mayer.

Lady A's On this Winter's Night (Volume 2) arrives that same day, followed by their first Christmas tour, which kicks off Dec. 5 in Atlanta.

