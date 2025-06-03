Charles Kelley's got Sticks, Strings & 'Songs for a New Moon' this summer

Southern Accent Entertainment
By Stephen Hubbard

Charles Kelley and his brothers are gearing up to give back to the place where they grew up.

Charles and his brothers, Josh Kelley and John Kelley, will host the fourth annual Sticks & Strings Concert & Golf Tournament in the Augusta, Georgia, area Aug. 24-25.

It kicks off with a Sunday concert at Columbia County Performing Arts Center before a golf tournament at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Monday.

Tickets are on sale now, with proceeds going to local charities.

It's a busy summer for Charles, as he prepares for the release of his second solo album, Songs for a New Moon, on June 25. He and his wife are also expecting their second child.

