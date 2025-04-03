Charles Kelley's having a second son

NBCUniversal
By Stephen Hubbard

Charles Kelley and his wife, Cassie, are having a second son, they revealed on social media.

In a video titled "How I told my boys that we are having a...," Cassie enlists 9-year-old son Ward to give his dad a bag with baby clothes inside.

"It's a boy!" Charles exclaims as he pulls out a blue outfit. Ward seems pretty excited, too, jumping up and down at the news.

The Lady A hitmaker's also preparing to release his second solo album, Songs for a New Moon, this year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!