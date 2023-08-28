Chayce Beckham is a "Little Less Lonely" these days

Chayce Beckham has released a brand new love song, "Little Less Lonely."

Chayce co-wrote the passionate track with Lindsay Rimes and Matt Rogers, which arrives after his performance of the then-unreleased song onstage during Luke's Country On Tour.

"Been playing this one around the country during @lukebryan's #CountryOnTour all summer and decided to get it out to you guys!" Chayce shares on Instagram.

The American Idol alum is currently out on the Country On Tour with Luke and performing his own headlining shows and festivals. For a full list of dates, visit Chayce's website.

Chayce is currently #29 on the country charts with his self-penned single, "23."

