Cheapest gas stations in every state Dec. 18, 2025

Anyone who drives a car understands the sting of having to fill up their tank and pulling into the gas station, only to discover that gas prices have skyrocketed. Paying extra for gas means you have less to spend on other things, which, over time, can really put a crimp in your budget.

Cheap Insurance explored some of the reasons behind major changes in gas prices, and compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy.

Gas prices fluctuate based on several factors, including the cost of the key ingredient, crude oil, as well as the available supply and demand for gasoline. If the price of oil rises, a major refinery goes offline, or more drivers are hitting the road, for example, then the cost will increase.

In the first half of 2022, a unique confluence of events led to a surge in gas prices. The increased demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in oil production all contributed to a national all-time high of $4.93 per gallon on average in June 2022.

Seasons also affect gas prices. Demand tends to drop in winter, but the cost also falls because gas stations switch to a different blend of gasoline that's optimal for lower temperatures—and has cheaper ingredients.

Location also matters. The South and Midwest tend to have the lowest gas prices, while the West, including Hawai'i, has the highest. Californians, in particular, pay more for gas on average than any other state. That's because of its high state excise taxes; its isolation from the country's major pipelines, which causes supply issues; and its requirements that mandate a more environmentally friendly blend of gas that costs more to produce and adds to the price per gallon.

No matter where you live, read on to see if you can get a deal on gas near you.

Alabama

#1. Zippy Mart (5936 Three Notch Rd, Tillmans Corner): $2.19

#1. Clark (7413 Old Pascagoula Rd, Theodore): $2.19

#3. Walmart (7360 Theodrore Dawes Rd, Theodore): $2.21

Alaska

#1. Airport Gas & Oil (4480 Dale Rd, Fairbanks): $2.83

#2. Sunrise Gas (Mile 45 Sterling Hwy, Cooper Landing): $3.25

#3. Speedway Express (43721 S Parks Hwy, Talkeetna): $3.29

Arizona

#1. Maverik (150 N Highway 91, Littlefield): $2.15

#2. Pilot (4031 Fleet St, Littlefield): $2.31

#3. Costco (1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd, Tucson): $2.33

Arkansas

#1. Brookshire's (1310 Constitution Ave, Ashdown): $2.06

#2. Sam's Club (1250 S Amity Rd, Conway): $2.09

#2. Hogg's (2511 AR-161, North Little Rock): $2.09

California

#1. Big Valley Market and Fuel (1119 Napo Way, Lakeport): $2.99

#2. Fastrip (692 S San Jacinto Ave, San Jacinto): $3.19

#2. Feather Falls Mini Mart (6032 Lower Wyandotte Rd, Oroville): $3.19

Colorado

#1. Costco (5885 Barnes Rd, Colorado Springs): $1.78

#1. Costco (5050 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs): $1.78

#1. Sam's Club (1850 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs): $1.78

Connecticut

#1. Mobil (3394 Whitney Ave, Hamden): $2.29

#2. Costco (200 Federal Rd, Brookfield): $2.59

#2. BJs Wholesale (106 Federal Rd, Brookfield): $2.59

Delaware

#1. CITGO (2565 Pulaski Hwy, Glasgow): $2.55

#1. Liberty (5782 Forrest Ave, Hartly): $2.55

#3. Costco (900 Center Blvd S, Newark): $2.57

Florida

#1. Sam's Club (8425 NW 13th Terrace, Doral): $2.29

#1. BJ's (8005 NW 95th St, Hialeah Gardens): $2.29

#3. Murphy Express (398 W 9th St, Hialeah): $2.33

Georgia

#1. Valero (4099 Jimmie Dyess Pkwy, Augusta): $2.12

#2. Sprint Foods (500 Flowing Wells Rd, Martinez): $2.15

#3. Sam's Club (10100 Canal Crossing, Brunswick): $2.22

Hawaii

#1. Sam's Club (1131 Kuala St, Pearl City): $3.57

#1. Sam's Club (1000 Kamehameha Hwy, Pearl City): $3.57

#1. AAFES (Bldg 1760 Kuntz Ave, Hickam AFB): $3.57

Idaho

#1. Maverik (1209 Main St, Burley): $2.39

#1. Smith's (937 E Main St, Burley): $2.39

#3. Sinclair (9 E Ellis St, Paul): $2.47

Illinois

#1. Sam's Club (700 N 54th St, Quincy): $2.34

#2. Road Ranger (4980 S Main St, Rockford): $2.39

#3. Murphy USA (1206 Ave. Of Mid America, Effingham): $2.42

Indiana

#1. Rich (4301 Central Ave, Lake Station): $2.24

#2. Casey's (560 E Northfield Dr, Brownsburg): $2.26

#2. Costco (1310 E 79th Ave, Merrillville): $2.26

Iowa

#1. Sam's Club (4201 S York St, Sioux City): $2.02

#2. Murphy USA (3115 Floyd Blvd., Sioux City): $2.07

#2. Sam's Club (4625 SE Delaware Ave, Ankeny): $2.07

Kansas

#1. Love's Travel Stop (1500 N Jones Ave, Holcomb): $1.99

#2. Maverik (3795 Solar Ave, Garden City): $2.04

#2. Maverik (2601 East Mary St, Garden City): $2.04

Kentucky

#1. Sam's Club (140 Kohl's Dr, Nicholasville): $2.06

#2. Sam's Club (6622 Preston Hwy, Okolona): $2.07

#3. BJ's (4807 Outer Loop, Louisville): $2.08

Louisiana

#1. Walmart (2500 Archbishop Hannan Blvd, Meraux): $2.04

#2. Sam's Club (2861 Beene Blvd, Bossier City): $2.07

#2. Brookshire's (4860 Airline Dr, Bossier City): $2.07

Maine

#1. Walmart (94 Mount Auburn Ave, Auburn): $2.43

#2. BJ's (110 Mount Auburn Ave , Auburn): $2.44

#3. Sam's Club (47 Haskell Rd, Bangor): $2.64

Maryland

#1. Carroll Motor Fuels (3300 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore): $2.37

#2. Costco (10270 Mill Run Circle, Owings Mills): $2.39

#2. Carroll Motor Fuels (1717 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville): $2.39

Massachusetts

#1. Costco (162 Old Post Rd, Sharon): $2.48

#1. Costco (200 Legacy Blvd, Dedham): $2.48

#1. BJ's (1420 Boston-Providence Hwy, Norwood): $2.48

Michigan

#1. Exxon (4203 US2-41, Escanaba): $2.06

#2. Meijer (2600 3rd Ave N, Escanaba): $2.19

#3. Krist (102 N Lincoln Rd, Escanaba): $2.20

Minnesota

#1. Amoco (212 Central St E, Lonsdale): $2.20

#2. BP (750 ASH ST NE, Lonsdale): $2.24

#2. Costco (3636 2nd St S, St Cloud): $2.24

Mississippi

#1. Murphy Express (5970 Goodman Rd., Olive Branch): $2.03

#1. Buc-ee's (8245 Firetower Rd, Pass Christian): $2.03

#1. Sam's Club (10431 Old US-49, Gulfport): $2.03

Missouri

#1. Bullseye (N MO-64, Pittsburg): $1.97

#2. Sam's Club (745 W El Camino Alto St, Springfield): $1.99

#3. Sam's Club (3536 Hammons Blvd, Joplin): $2.02

Montana

#1. Sinclair (3 6th St W, Culbertson): $2.59

#2. Cenex (301 Jordan Ave , Jordan): $2.60

#3. Welcome Stop (US-2, Bainville): $2.63

Nebraska

#1. NP MART (5203 NW Radial Hwy, Omaha): $2.05

#2. Maverik (3808 Dakota Ave, South Sioux City): $2.14

#2. Casey's (1424 Dakota Ave, South Sioux City): $2.14

Nevada

#1. Maverik (1020 North Florence Way, West Wendover): $2.11

#1. Pilot (1200 W Wendover Blvd, West Wendover): $2.11

#3. Smith's (1855 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover): $2.23

New Hampshire

#1. PNB Energy (41 NH-25, Effingham): $2.25

#2. Seven Lakes Provisions (1260 Province Lake Rd, East Wakefield): $2.39

#3. AL Prime Energy (93 Plaistow Rd , Plaistow): $2.55

New Jersey

#1. Fuel 4 (256 NJ-10, Randolph): $2.39

#2. Shell (82 Garden State Pkwy, Iselin): $2.49

#2. Shell (GSP MM 131 Northbound - Colonia Service Area, Colonia): $2.49

New Mexico

#1. Walmart (1820 Unser Blvd NW, Albuquerque): $2.11

#2. Alon (2306 N Riverside Dr, Ranchitos): $2.15

#2. Alon (NM-68, Ohkay Owingeh): $2.15

New York

#1. Jan's Smoke Shop II (383 Bloomingdale Rd, Akron): $2.36

#1. Jans Smoke Shop (383 Bloomingdale Rd , Akron): $2.36

#3. Western Door (379 Martin Rd, Akron): $2.42

North Carolina

#1. Sam's Club (2421 Supercenter Dr NE, Kannapolis): $2.22

#2. Sheetz (1019 Morrisville Parkway, Morrisville): $2.23

#3. Sheetz (1600 Aviation Pkwy, Morrisville): $2.26

North Dakota

#1. Sam's Club (4831 13th Ave S, Fargo): $2.08

#2. Costco (750 23rd Ave E, West Fargo): $2.09

#2. Stamart (3500 12th Ave N, Fargo): $2.09

Ohio

#1. Gas Mart (1744 W Market St, Warren): $2.07

#2. Speedway (1515 N Main Ave, Sidney): $2.10

#3. Short Stop (6152 W Market St, Leavittsburg): $2.11

Oklahoma

#1. Sam's Club (6521 SE 29th St , Midwest City): $1.84

#2. Walmart (4900 S Sooner Rd, Oklahoma City): $1.85

#2. VP Racing Fuels (1601 S Douglas Blvd, Midwest City): $1.85

Oregon

#1. ARCO (305 E Oregon Ave, Creswell): $2.85

#1. ARCO (3521 Gateway St, Springfield): $2.85

#3. Love's Travel Stop (6457 Old Salem Rd NE, Albany): $2.89

Pennsylvania

#1. Sheetz (1841 Baltimore Pike, Hanover): $2.58

#1. Sam's Club (261 Wilson Ave, Hanover): $2.58

#1. Wawa (1007 Baltimore St, Hanover): $2.58

Rhode Island

#1. Geko (1815 Smith St, North Providence): $2.64

#2. BJ's (1450 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.65

#3. Roadrunner (2862 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.67

South Carolina

#1. Love's Travel Stop (2210 US-601 N, Pageland): $2.13

#2. Sam's Club (3812 Liberty Hwy Ste 6, Anderson): $2.14

#2. Exxon (3567 US-601 N, Pageland): $2.14

South Dakota

#1. Goode To Go (1301 River Dr, North Sioux City): $1.94

#2. Clark (1312 River Dr, North Sioux City): $1.96

#3. Sam's Club (3205 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.16

Tennessee

#1. Murphy USA (145 Walton Dr, Waverly): $1.99

#2. BJ's (800 Rivergate Pkwy, Goodlettsville): $2.05

#3. Costco (1105 Forest Retreat Rd, Hendersonville): $2.07

Texas

#1. Market At Beamer (10602 Fuqua St, Houston): $1.89

#1. Texaco (23955 Franz Rd, Katy): $1.89

#1. Flash Fuel (24002 Franz Rd, Katy): $1.89

Utah

#1. Costco (3656 Wall Ave, Ogden): $2.28

#1. Sam's Club (4949 S 900 W , Riverdale): $2.28

#3. Conoco (130 W Center St, Pleasant Grove): $2.29

Vermont

#1. Mobil (195 Main St, Ludlow): $2.74

#2. CITGO (510 South St, Bennington): $2.75

#3. 305 South (305 South St, Bennington): $2.77

Virginia

#1. Sam's Club (215 Piedmont Pl, Danville): $2.24

#2. Valero (23002 Airport St, Petersburg): $2.25

#3. Sheetz (23523 Airport St, Petersburg): $2.27

Washington

#1. Topp Mart (907 W 1st Ave, Toppenish): $2.88

#1. Topp Stop (321 S Elm St , Toppenish): $2.88

#3. Costco (301 5th St, Clarkston): $2.89

West Virginia

#1. Sheetz (39 Berlin Rd, Weston): $2.22

#1. Go Mart (7 Market Place Mall, Weston): $2.22

#1. Walmart (110 Berlin Rd, Weston): $2.22

Wisconsin

#1. BP (2711 N Lynndale Dr, Appleton): $2.05

#2. Hometown (1445 Whiterock Ave, Waukesha): $2.25

#3. Mobil (362 N Peters Ave, Fond du Lac): $2.27

Wyoming

#1. Sam's Club (4600 E 2nd St, Casper): $2.07

#2. Maverik (Hwy 26 Poison Spider Rd, Mills): $2.12

#2. Flying J (41 Wyoming Blvd SE, Casper): $2.12

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.