Check out Paula Deen's Red, White and Blue bundle

John Parra/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival

By Jeremy Chua

Getting ready to whip up a meal for family and friends this Fourth of July? Then be sure to check out Paula Deen's new Red, White and Blue Kitchen Care Package.

The four-item bundle includes a white berry size colander, Time to Eat spatula, red crocheted pot holder and navy blue crocheted pot holder.

Originally priced at $44.96, it's now available at a promotional price of $29.99.

What are you waiting for? Check it out and grab yours at pauladeenshop.com.

