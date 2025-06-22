Child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

Child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle Stock photo of an ambulance. (PBNJ Productions/Getty Images/Tetra images RF)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A child was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus Saturday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of East 16th and Lexington Avenues on reports of a person being struck by a vehicle, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

Upon arrival, they found that a child had been hit.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is listed in “stable” condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

