Child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

COLUMBUS — A child was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus Saturday evening.
Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of East 16th and Lexington Avenues on reports of a person being struck by a vehicle, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.
Upon arrival, they found that a child had been hit.
The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is listed in “stable” condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
