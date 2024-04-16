Chris Janson goes hunting in Bass Pro Shops in new music video tease

By Jeremy Chua

Chris Janson's in his element in a tease for his "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get" music video.

The clip features Chris deer-hunting at a Bass Pro Shops store just five minutes before closing time.

As soon as he hears the closure announcement, Chris ducks down and whips out his binoculars in true hunting fashion, as a Bass Pro Shops employee searches high and low for the last straggling customer.

This is not Chris' first collab with Bass Pro Shops. An avid outdoorsman, Chris has been tapped as a brand ambassador and has released a limited edition hat with them.

The "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get" music video is slated to arrive Friday.

While you wait, check out the teaser clip on Chris' social media.

"Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get" is Chris' new single and it's currently making its way up the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

