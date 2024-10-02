Chris Lane's got your new music "Fix"

By Jeremy Chua

Eager for new Chris Lane music? Good news: you're about to get your "Fix." 

Chris has announced he's dropping a new song, "If I Die Before You," on Oct. 11.

The news arrived on Chris' socials alongside a short preview clip of the song's instrumental opening and him singing against a sunset backdrop.

"If I Die Before You" is available for presave now.

Chris' latest EP, From Where I'm Sippin', arrived in October 2023 and it includes his current single, "Find Another Bar," which is in the top 30 of the country charts.

Chris was also recently announced as an opener for Rascal Flatts' 25th anniversary Life Is A Highway Tour, which kicks off in February 2025.

