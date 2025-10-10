Chris Stapleton reschedules Florida shows due to illness

Chris Stapleton performs at the 2024 CMA Awards (Disney/Frank Micelotta)
By Andrea Dresdale

Chris Stapleton was set to play Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on Friday and Saturday, but he's been forced to postpone those two dates due to illness.

On Instagram, Chris wrote, "To all my friends in Hollywood, FL, I am very sorry to let you all know I am battling bronchitis and am unable to perform at this weekend's shows as my doctors have put me on vocal rest. I want to sincerely thank anyone who made plans to attend these shows. We appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to seeing you next year."

The shows are being rescheduled for Jan. 10 and 11. All tickets for Friday, Oct. 10 will be honored on Sunday, Jan. 11 and all tickets for Saturday, Oct. 11 will be honored on Saturday, Jan. 10.  You can get refunds from your point of purchase if you contact them by Monday, Nov. 10.

Chris' last scheduled show for 2025 is a festival in Louisiana on Nov. 1. After doing those rescheduled shows, he'll resume his tour in February in Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!