Chris Stapleton reschedules Florida shows due to illness

Chris Stapleton was set to play Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on Friday and Saturday, but he's been forced to postpone those two dates due to illness.

On Instagram, Chris wrote, "To all my friends in Hollywood, FL, I am very sorry to let you all know I am battling bronchitis and am unable to perform at this weekend's shows as my doctors have put me on vocal rest. I want to sincerely thank anyone who made plans to attend these shows. We appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to seeing you next year."

The shows are being rescheduled for Jan. 10 and 11. All tickets for Friday, Oct. 10 will be honored on Sunday, Jan. 11 and all tickets for Saturday, Oct. 11 will be honored on Saturday, Jan. 10. You can get refunds from your point of purchase if you contact them by Monday, Nov. 10.

Chris' last scheduled show for 2025 is a festival in Louisiana on Nov. 1. After doing those rescheduled shows, he'll resume his tour in February in Las Vegas.

