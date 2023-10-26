Chris Stapleton plots 2024 All-American Road Show

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

By Jeremy Chua

Chris Stapleton has announced the dates for his 2024 All-American Road Show.

The trek begins March 2 in San Diego and will hit Cleveland, Los Angeles, Portland, Nashville and more, before concluding in Little Rock on August 22.

Lainey WilsonElle KingMarty StuartThe War and TreatyWillie Nelson & FamilySheryl CrowGrace PotterAllen StoneMarcus KingTurnpike Troubadours and Nikki Lane will serve as openers on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3. Citi cardmembers will have presale access starting Tuesday, October 31, at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found at citientertainment.com.

For the full 2024 All-American Road Show schedule, visit chrisstapleton.com.

Chris' new album, Higher, arrives November 10 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!