Chris Stapleton's a gravedigger in "Think I'm in Love With You" video

By Jeremy Chua

Chris Stapleton has enlisted actor Andre Royo for his "Think I'm in Love With You" music video.

Mirroring the song's groovy rhythm, Andre plays a deceased man, Jerald King, who leaves his earthly body and watches his family and loved ones mourn his passing. Throughout the scenes, Andre can't help but move along to the beat of his afterlife and Chris' song, as he ascends to the dance floor to meet his wife, who preceded him in death. 

Chris makes a surprise cameo as a denim-clad gravedigger in the video's closing scene.

"Think I'm in Love With You" is currently #24 and ascending the country charts. You can find it on Chris' latest album, Higher, out now.

