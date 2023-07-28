Chris Young drops hints about upcoming album

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

With "Looking for You" fast approaching the top 10 on the country charts, Chris Young shares with ABC Audio an update on his highly anticipated ninth album, which he's been working very hard on.

"We're already about nine, ten songs deep already, so very, very excited about what's to come that I just wanted to sort of tease people and I'll probably do it again," says Chris, who recently released "Young Love & Saturday Nights." "I'll probably drop a couple more as 'Looking for You' keeps going up the charts and keep streaming and everything else. So I'm really, really excited about this next record."

As far as the track list goes, don't expect Chris to stick to the typical 10-song album format. He's recorded many more songs this time around and wants fans to be able to hear them all at once.

"Let's be honest, I don't think a traditional record anymore is ten sides. It's just not because you want to super-serve people with as much stuff as they can handle. I think you've seen that with a lot of other country artists adopting that trend, whether it's releasing one album and then a double album on the back end, or whether it's releasing one album with 16 tracks or however many," observes Chris.

"I don't think you're locked in as much as it used to be, especially when I got started," he adds. "I've been lucky enough to have been here for a really long time, one label the entire time on RCA. So it's fun getting to a point where stuff shifts and changes and you get to do different things that you haven't necessarily done before."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!