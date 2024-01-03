Chris Young kicks off 2024 in the studio

Could 2024 be the year Chris Young rolls out a new album?



Chris recently shared two photos of him in the recording studio on Instagram. "Kickin' off the year the best way I know how [eyes emoji]," he captioned the post.



The first is a monochrome shot of Chris looking serious in front of the microphone, while the second is a colored one of Chris smiling with headphones on.



Chris is approaching the top 40 on the country charts with "Young Love & Saturday Nights," the first preview of his forthcoming project.

Coming up, he will open for Kane Brown on select dates of his In The Air Tour. For tickets and the full schedule, head to chrisyoungcountry.com.

