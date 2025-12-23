Chris Young sings on 'Live with Kelly & Mark,' says first holiday tour was 'magical'

Chris Young just wrapped up his first ever holiday tour, so on Tuesday, he switched to non-Christmas mode for a performance on Live with Kelly & Mark.

Chris sang the title track of his new album I Didn't Come Here to Leave, which you can watch online now.

Meanwhile, Chris took to Instagram to share his thoughts on his It Must Be Christmas -- An Acoustic Evening with Chris Young tour, which featured him performing his hits as well as holiday songs, like the recently released "Christmas Ain't Christmas" and "Silver Bells."

"I wanted to take a moment to thank each and every one of you that attended the It Must Be Christmas acoustic tour. I couldn't have asked for a better way to celebrate the holidays," Chris wrote. "I hope you and yours have a Merry Christmas and wonderful new year. Can't wait to get back out on the road next year!"

He also wrote, "Thank you for making this the most magical tour."

Chris hasn't announced a full tour for 2026 yet, though he does have a few shows booked here and there.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.