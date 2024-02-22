Chris Young's glad he heard "Young Love & Saturday Nights" first

Found Chris Young's "Young Love & Saturday Nights" nostalgic? Well, you have songwriters Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Josh Thompson and English rock star David Bowie to thank for that.



"[I'm] so excited to have that song out there. Got to shoot a really amazing video for it as well. But shout-out to the guys that wrote that," says Chris. "And obviously David Bowie is also credited as a songwriter because that is the lick from 'Rebel Rebel.'"



Hearing "Young Love & Saturday Nights," as Chris recounts to ABC Audio, happened by pure happenstance.



"[Warner Chappell Music] had bought the David Bowie catalog and they're like, 'We need to do something with this because these songs are too good. There's got to be a way to sample it. ... What if we make something new and use that lick and use the melody?' And they're like, 'We could try that,'" recalls Chris.



He adds, "I'm really glad that I heard that song before anybody else because I'm sure somebody else would have taken it by now if I hadn't."



"Young Love & Saturday Nights" is the title track and lead single from Chris' forthcoming new album. It drops March 22 and is available for presave now.

To grab tickets to Chris' headlining Young Love & Saturday Nights Tour, visit chrisyoungcountry.com.



