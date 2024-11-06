Chris Young's written a new summer song

Chris Young's back in writing mode for his Young Love & Saturday Nights follow-up.



Chris hopped on Instagram Tuesday to share a selfie of him and his co-writers shot after their session together.

"Wrote a summer song with these fellas today!" the "Gettin' You Home" singer wrote via onscreen text and thanked his co-writers Ray Fulcher, Andy Sheridan and Ty Graham in the caption.



Young Love & Saturday Nights arrived in March and spawned its chart-topping title track and single, which became Chris' 14th career #1.

