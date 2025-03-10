Cincinnati 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Cincinnati, Ohio using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 74 °F on Saturday, while the low is 39 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 62 °F, low of 39 °F (39% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:56 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 67 °F, low of 46 °F (47% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:55 AM, sunset at 7:40 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 69 °F, low of 48 °F (56% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:53 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 69 °F, low of 54 °F (58% humidity)
- Overcast with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Light breeze (5 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:52 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 70 °F, low of 51 °F (56% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 24% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:50 AM, sunset at 7:43 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 74 °F, low of 56 °F (47% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (10 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 58 °F, low of 47 °F (29% humidity)
- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:47 AM, sunset at 7:45 PM