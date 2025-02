Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Ohio using data from Zillow.

The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace. Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Ohio using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending January 2025. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 50 cities and towns in Ohio.

#50. Holmesville

- Typical home value: $322,280

- 1-year price change: +$22,283 (+7.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$117,204 (+57.2%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#49. Upper Arlington

- Typical home value: $586,695

- 1-year price change: +$22,431 (+4.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$175,120 (+42.5%)

- Metro area: Columbus, OH

#48. Brecksville

- Typical home value: $397,331

- 1-year price change: +$22,435 (+6.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$123,018 (+44.8%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#47. Polk

- Typical home value: $255,245

- 1-year price change: +$22,441 (+9.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,138 (+65.6%)

- Metro area: Ashland, OH

#46. Waynesville

- Typical home value: $433,876

- 1-year price change: +$22,542 (+5.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$157,458 (+57.0%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#45. Homerville

- Typical home value: $346,236

- 1-year price change: +$22,568 (+7.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$138,555 (+66.7%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#44. Turpin Hills

- Typical home value: $481,095

- 1-year price change: +$22,658 (+4.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,952 (+47.5%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#43. Centerburg

- Typical home value: $363,456

- 1-year price change: +$22,658 (+6.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$140,128 (+62.7%)

- Metro area: Mount Vernon, OH

#42. Oregonia

- Typical home value: $416,820

- 1-year price change: +$22,670 (+5.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$148,570 (+55.4%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#41. Shaker Heights

- Typical home value: $315,118

- 1-year price change: +$22,795 (+7.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,277 (+52.3%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#40. Continental

- Typical home value: $193,698

- 1-year price change: +$22,965 (+13.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$58,682 (+43.5%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#39. Marengo

- Typical home value: $323,552

- 1-year price change: +$23,021 (+7.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$104,110 (+47.4%)

- Metro area: Columbus, OH

#38. Fort Jennings

- Typical home value: $260,449

- 1-year price change: +$23,172 (+9.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$85,213 (+48.6%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#37. Beachwood

- Typical home value: $443,409

- 1-year price change: +$23,223 (+5.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$136,274 (+44.4%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#36. Roaming Shores

- Typical home value: $332,054

- 1-year price change: +$23,388 (+7.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$135,510 (+68.9%)

- Metro area: Ashtabula, OH

#35. Newbury

- Typical home value: $302,993

- 1-year price change: +$23,541 (+8.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$103,509 (+51.9%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#34. Montville

- Typical home value: $286,813

- 1-year price change: +$23,653 (+9.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$104,055 (+56.9%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#33. Shawnee Hills

- Typical home value: $445,590

- 1-year price change: +$24,086 (+5.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$57,517 (+14.8%)

- Metro area: Columbus, OH

#32. Spring Valley

- Typical home value: $416,449

- 1-year price change: +$24,224 (+6.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$128,606 (+44.7%)

- Metro area: Dayton-Kettering, OH

#31. Bratenahl

- Typical home value: $343,768

- 1-year price change: +$24,664 (+7.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,985 (+46.4%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#30. Windsor

- Typical home value: $274,357

- 1-year price change: +$24,693 (+9.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,081 (+67.0%)

- Metro area: Ashtabula, OH

#29. Lakeville

- Typical home value: $281,279

- 1-year price change: +$24,741 (+9.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,092 (+64.3%)

- Metro area: Ashland, OH

#28. Dublin

- Typical home value: $540,570

- 1-year price change: +$24,908 (+4.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$177,839 (+49.0%)

- Metro area: Columbus, OH

#27. Litchfield

- Typical home value: $373,636

- 1-year price change: +$25,062 (+7.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$146,175 (+64.3%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#26. Hinckley

- Typical home value: $467,412

- 1-year price change: +$25,295 (+5.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$152,184 (+48.3%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#25. Russia

- Typical home value: $315,605

- 1-year price change: +$25,358 (+8.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,703 (+47.5%)

- Metro area: Sidney, OH

#24. Glandorf

- Typical home value: $277,127

- 1-year price change: +$25,500 (+10.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,978 (+43.5%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#23. Galena

- Typical home value: $601,435

- 1-year price change: +$26,026 (+4.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$191,235 (+46.6%)

- Metro area: Columbus, OH

#22. Chagrin Falls

- Typical home value: $459,025

- 1-year price change: +$26,280 (+6.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$150,764 (+48.9%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#21. Valley City

- Typical home value: $453,325

- 1-year price change: +$26,298 (+6.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,178 (+51.5%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#20. Okeana

- Typical home value: $419,387

- 1-year price change: +$27,360 (+7.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$141,848 (+51.1%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#19. Mason

- Typical home value: $472,059

- 1-year price change: +$28,281 (+6.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$157,297 (+50.0%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#18. Madeira

- Typical home value: $475,290

- 1-year price change: +$28,895 (+6.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$152,539 (+47.3%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#17. New Albany

- Typical home value: $594,983

- 1-year price change: +$28,899 (+5.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$204,723 (+52.5%)

- Metro area: Columbus, OH

#16. Novelty

- Typical home value: $397,684

- 1-year price change: +$28,965 (+7.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$129,726 (+48.4%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#15. Riverlea

- Typical home value: $546,201

- 1-year price change: +$29,008 (+5.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$169,644 (+45.1%)

- Metro area: Columbus, OH

#14. Kenwood

- Typical home value: $466,635

- 1-year price change: +$29,732 (+6.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,742 (+49.6%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#13. Orange

- Typical home value: $511,395

- 1-year price change: +$29,790 (+6.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$143,346 (+38.9%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#12. Amberley

- Typical home value: $525,351

- 1-year price change: +$29,904 (+6.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$187,769 (+55.6%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#11. Pepper Pike

- Typical home value: $647,122

- 1-year price change: +$36,938 (+6.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$186,720 (+40.6%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#10. Gates Mills

- Typical home value: $708,282

- 1-year price change: +$37,051 (+5.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$209,030 (+41.9%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#9. Terrace Park

- Typical home value: $688,808

- 1-year price change: +$37,266 (+5.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$213,181 (+44.8%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#8. Moreland Hills

- Typical home value: $652,995

- 1-year price change: +$39,437 (+6.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$207,745 (+46.7%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#7. Bentleyville

- Typical home value: $795,846

- 1-year price change: +$39,882 (+5.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$227,639 (+40.1%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#6. Montgomery

- Typical home value: $604,927

- 1-year price change: +$40,275 (+7.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$193,454 (+47.0%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#5. Waite Hill

- Typical home value: $711,825

- 1-year price change: +$41,546 (+6.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$203,573 (+40.1%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#4. Kelleys Island

- Typical home value: $399,472

- 1-year price change: +$46,223 (+13.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$142,233 (+55.3%)

- Metro area: Sandusky, OH

#3. Kirtland Hills

- Typical home value: $734,856

- 1-year price change: +$52,101 (+7.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$246,006 (+50.3%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#2. The Village of Indian Hill

- Typical home value: $1,497,060

- 1-year price change: +$98,774 (+7.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$521,762 (+53.5%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#1. Hunting Valley

- Typical home value: $1,497,631

- 1-year price change: +$132,298 (+9.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$443,485 (+42.1%)

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

