Cities with the most expensive homes in the Mansfield metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Tulsa metro area using data from Zillow.

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Mansfield metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Mansfield metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#9. Mansfield, OH

- Typical home value: $135,620

- 1-year price change: +8.0%

- 5-year price change: +66.7%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#8. Plymouth, OH

- Typical home value: $156,733

- 1-year price change: +6.8%

- 5-year price change: +48.6%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#7. Shelby, OH

- Typical home value: $164,673

- 1-year price change: +6.7%

- 5-year price change: +57.7%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. Ontario, OH

- Typical home value: $210,191

- 1-year price change: +6.6%

- 5-year price change: +56.8%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#5. Lexington, OH

- Typical home value: $213,768

- 1-year price change: +6.3%

- 5-year price change: +53.4%

You may also like: Homes for sale in Mansfield at every price point

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. Shiloh, OH

- Typical home value: $213,858

- 1-year price change: +6.2%

- 5-year price change: +51.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. Lucas, OH

- Typical home value: $225,899

- 1-year price change: +7.6%

- 5-year price change: +56.4%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Butler, OH

- Typical home value: $248,289

- 1-year price change: +8.5%

- 5-year price change: +61.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Bellville, OH

- Typical home value: $254,550

- 1-year price change: +7.1%

- 5-year price change: +60.7%