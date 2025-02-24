Cities with the most expensive homes in the Springfield, Ohio metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Springfield, Ohio metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#8. Park Layne, OH

- Typical home value: $165,181

- 1-year price change: +7.9%

- 5-year price change: +68.0%

#7. Donnelsville, OH

- Typical home value: $167,999

- 1-year price change: +9.3%

- 5-year price change: +48.6%

#6. Springfield, OH

- Typical home value: $172,373

- 1-year price change: +9.2%

- 5-year price change: +64.3%

#5. Medway, OH

- Typical home value: $173,919

- 1-year price change: +8.0%

- 5-year price change: +61.6%

#4. Enon, OH

- Typical home value: $221,670

- 1-year price change: +8.2%

- 5-year price change: +57.9%

#3. New Carlisle, OH

- Typical home value: $226,114

- 1-year price change: +7.6%

- 5-year price change: +55.1%

#2. South Charleston, OH

- Typical home value: $243,889

- 1-year price change: +7.3%

- 5-year price change: +58.1%

#1. South Vienna, OH

- Typical home value: $284,063

- 1-year price change: +5.9%

- 5-year price change: +64.5%