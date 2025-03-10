Cleveland 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather.

Stacker created the forecast for Cleveland, Ohio using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 68 °F on Saturday, while the low is 36 °F on Wednesday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 55 °F, low of 39 °F (53% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:27 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sandra Matic // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 55 °F, low of 38 °F (59% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:44 AM, sunset at 7:28 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

loreanto // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 49 °F, low of 36 °F (75% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:43 AM, sunset at 7:29 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Alex Stemmer // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 47 °F, low of 40 °F (77% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:41 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

alisalipa // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 65 °F, low of 45 °F (57% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:39 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM

- Full moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

Hellame // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 15

- High of 68 °F, low of 57 °F (58% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (22 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:38 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Pablesku // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 56 °F, low of 41 °F (41% humidity)

- Mostly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (12 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:36 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM