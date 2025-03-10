Cleveland 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Cleveland, Ohio using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 68 °F on Saturday, while the low is 36 °F on Wednesday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 55 °F, low of 39 °F (53% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:27 PM
Sandra Matic // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 55 °F, low of 38 °F (59% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:44 AM, sunset at 7:28 PM
loreanto // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 49 °F, low of 36 °F (75% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:43 AM, sunset at 7:29 PM
Alex Stemmer // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 13
- High of 47 °F, low of 40 °F (77% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:41 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM
alisalipa // Shutterstock
Friday, March 14
- High of 65 °F, low of 45 °F (57% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:39 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM
- Full moon
Hellame // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 15
- High of 68 °F, low of 57 °F (58% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (22 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:38 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM
Pablesku // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 16
- High of 56 °F, low of 41 °F (41% humidity)
- Mostly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (12 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:36 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM