Climb in for 'Driving While Listening to Music' with Charles Kelley + Shay Mooney

If you liked Carpool Karaoke, you'll love the new video from Charles Kelley and Shay Mooney.
"Went driving and listening to music with my buddy @shaymooney," Charles wrote on his socials. "He always blows me away when he sings this song."
The two go on to discuss their mutual love for pop music of the '80s, which happens to be the inspiration for Charles' new album, Songs for a New Moon. One of the songs, "Driving and Listening to Music," sparked the idea for the video.
You can watch the full "Driving While Listening to Music" video on YouTube.
