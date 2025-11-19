CMA Awards 2025: First winners announced on ‘Good Morning America’

Ahead of the 59th annual CMA Awards Wednesday night, winners of two categories were announced on ABC’s Good Morning America Wednesday morning.

Musical event of the year went to “Pour Me a Drink” by Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton, while music video of the year was awarded to “you look like you love me” by Ella Langley and Riley Green.

Ella, Megan Moroney, an, Lainey Wilson lead the nominations with six apiece. Zach Top follows closely behind with five, while Riley and Cody Johnson each have four.

The CMA Awards, hosted by Lainey Wilson, will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The event will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

