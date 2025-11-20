For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Columbus using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Fund The Climb Foundation ♻️

- Address: 815 W Broad St Ste 310, Columbus, OH 43222

The Open Shelter

- Address: 1037 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43206

Columbus Cleaning

- Address: Caskey Cleaners, 47 W. Gates St., Columbus, OH. 43206

A+ Arts Academy

- Address: 1395 Fair Ave, Columbus, OH 43205

The Reeb Center

- Address: 280 Reeb Ave, Columbus, OH 43207

LeVonda Brown's Coat Drive

- Address: 361 Belvidere Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43223

Westside Free Store Ministries

- Address: 61 S Powell Ave, Columbus, OH 43204

MARYHAVEN

- Address: 1791 Alum Creek Dr., Columbus, OH 43207

Columbus Cleaning

- Address: Ross Cleaners, 2964 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH. 43209

Columbus Preparatory

- Address: 3330 Chippewa St, Columbus, OH 43204

Bridge Gate Community School

- Address: 3850 Sullivant Ave, Columbus, OH 43228

Columbus Cleaning Bart's Cleaners. 4332 N. High St.

- Address: Columbus, OH. 43214

CRIS

- Address: 4645 Executive Dr, Columbus, OH 43220

J.Crew - Easton Town Center

- Address: 3930 Easton Square Place East, Columbus, OH 43219

Todd Snyder: Easton Town Center

- Address: 4174 The Strand, Space 321, Columbus, OH 43219