Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood's 'Love' is Platinum

Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood's "I'm Gonna Love You" (CoJo Music/Warner Music Nashville)
By Stephen Hubbard

Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood's chart-topping collab has now been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

"I'm Gonna Love You" spent two weeks at #1 back in March and has now been streamed more than 360 million times around the globe. It's Cody's fourth #1 and Carrie's 29th.

Cody and Carrie first performed the song live on the 2024 CMA Awards. They're nominated for both music event and video of the year for the duet at November's 59th annual CMAs.

"I'm Gonna Love You" appears on Cody's Leather Deluxe Edition.

Carrie's most recent album was 2022's Denim & Rhinestones. She hasn't released a new single since the collab with Cody.

