Cody Johnson initially wanted Carrie duet to be Leather's lead single

If Cody Johnson had it his way, his duet with Carrie Underwood, "I'm Gonna Love You," would've arrived much earlier.



"Well, I wanted to kick off Leather with it. But whenever you are working with a star of Carrie's caliber, there's a lot of logistics that goes into that, as far as timing," Cody reveals in a press interview. "There was a lot of logistics just to even make sure that we could record this song, period."



Cody's been a fan of "I'm Gonna Love You" for a "really long time," and when the opportunity arose to record it as a duet, he knew who he had to sing it with — Carrie.



"I knew about [the song] years and years ago through a friend of mine, one of the writers, Travis Denning. I didn't know that that song wound up in Carrie's lap, getting pushed back, and now it was back in my lap and I picked her like, I was like, 'It's Carrie Underwood or nobody,'" shares Cody.



"I just heard her voice. I could already hear it," he says. "I wanted to lead with the album with it, but it just wasn't feasible. So, I've been sitting on this the entire time going, 'God, I just want to show the world this song.'"



"I'm Gonna Love You" is off Leather Deluxe Edition and is currently in the top 20 of the country charts.



Cody and Carrie recently performed their duet onstage at the CMA Awards. If you missed their performance, you can watch it now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.