Cody Johnson remembers not having money for McDonald's: "I've starved for country music"

Cody Johnson may be one of country music's biggest stars, but his journey to the top was paved with sacrifices and hard work, and a zeroed-in focus on touring.



"Even to this day, it's all about touring," Cody tells ABC Audio. "I mean, we used to play 252 shows a year in a van in a trailer. So I've cut my teeth. I know what it's like to drive all night and not have the money to afford McDonald's."



"I've starved for country music," he shares. "Now, I'm blessed with the fact [that] we're flying on a private jet. Play the show, ride the bus, play the show, fly back on a private jet — and that comes from almost 20 years of busting my tail to get there."



Cody's biggest advice to the new kids on the block is plain and simple: work hard.



"I think a lot of kids or younger artists think, 'Well, I'm just going to make it.' No, you got to put in the time. You got to get your butt out of bed and go to work," Cody says. "If you want it, you got to go get it."



Cody's newly announced Leather Deluxe Tour will kick off Jan. 17 in Newark, New Jersey. A presale for Cody's COJONation fan club begins Oct. 8, before the general sale starts Oct. 11. A full list of dates can be found at codyjohnsonmusic.com.



Cody's Leather Deluxe Edition album arrives Nov. 1 and is available for preorder and presave. His new single with Carrie Underwood, "I'm Gonna Love You," can be heard now on country radio and digital platforms.

