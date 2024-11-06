Cody Johnson recorded 'real good country music' on 'Leather,' now he's ready to outdo it

Cody Johnson recently gave Leather the deluxe treatment as a 25-track project, and now he's thinking about its follow-up, which he'll record in 2025.



"This year marks 18 years of playing music live for a living," says Cody. "I think I poured more into Leather than I have any other album. It's kind of encouraged me to, you know, next year when I decide to go into the studio and start again, to really try to outdo Leather, if it's possible."



Earning three #1 singles and getting to record longer-than-usual albums isn't something Cody takes for granted.



"Radio really handed us a great deal of momentum with 'Til You Can't' that kind of bled over into 'The Painter' and 'Dirt Cheap,'" Cody tells the press, before recounting the recording process of Leather Deluxe Edition.



"As far as Leather as a whole, we had an opportunity to listen to a lot more great songs because songwriters were reaching out, going, 'Hey, I have really, really good songs. I want to give you these songs,'" the real-life cowboy recalls. "That, for me, gives me the tools to go in the studio and try to create real good country music that's going to last and create more ripples."



Leather Deluxe Edition is out now.



Cody's latest single, "I'm Gonna Love You" with Carrie Underwood, is in the top 30 and ascending the country charts.



Here's the full track list for Leather Deluxe Edition:

"Work Boots"

"Double Down"

"Watching My Old Flame"

"That's Texas"

"Dirt Cheap"

"Jesus Loves You"

"Whiskey Bent" (featuring Jelly Roll)

"Leather"

"People in the Back"

"Long Live Country Music" (featuring Brooks & Dunn)

"The Painter"

"Make Me a Mop"



Additional new songs:

"Overdue"

"The Fall"

"How Do You Sleep at Night"

"Country Boy Singin' the Blues"

"Georgia Peaches"

"Damn Good Life"

"C'mon Cowgirl"

"I Wished It Was You"

"Take It Like a Man"

"I'm Gonna Love You" (with Carrie Underwood)

"Made In the USA"

"Over Missin' You"

"The Mustang"

