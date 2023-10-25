Cody Johnson's dream concert lineup includes two legends

ABC/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua

With his newly announced The Leather Tour, Cody Johnson is taking time to share his dream concert lineup.

The three-artist bill includes a rodeo champion and country star, a rock 'n' roll icon and Cody as the opener.

"I would have to say I'd like for it to be me because I want to be on this lineup with Chris LeDoux and Elvis [Presley] because I think that would be freaking awesome," says Cody.

"And if I played first, I would get to be able to sit backstage and watch the other two," he adds with a laugh.

You can catch Cody on the road in 2024 for his headlining The Leather Tour, with Justin MooreChris JansonDrake Milligan and Dillon Carmichael opening on select dates.

For a full list of dates and tickets, visit Cody's website.

Cody's new album, Leather, arrives November 3 and is available for preorder now

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

