Cody Johnson's "The Painter" offers room for listeners to "paint your own picture"

As much as "The Painter" reminds Cody Johnson of his wife, he's also a fan of its open-ended lyrics that allow fans to creatively identify who their painter is.

“I think the thing I loved about 'The Painter' the most when I first heard it was how organic it is. I think that it kind of artistically relates back to the lyrics, you know, 'For every wall I built, she saw a canvas,'" Cody shares.

"[It leaves] the song kind of blank and open that way that you as the listener can paint your own picture of who or what this song is about," he says.

Coming up, Cody will kick off his headlining The Leather Tour January 19 in Sacramento, California. For the full list of dates and tickets, visit codyjohnsonmusic.com.

