Coldest Octobers in Ohio since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Octobers in Ohio since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Octobers in Ohio since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. October 1907
- Average temperature: 48.1°F
- Monthly high temperature: 59.5°F
- Monthly low temperature: 36.6°F
- Total precipitation: 2.62"

#9. October 1896
- Average temperature: 47.8°F
- Monthly high temperature: 58.6°F
- Monthly low temperature: 37°F
- Total precipitation: 1.66"

#7. October 1952 (tie)
- Average temperature: 47.7°F
- Monthly high temperature: 60.9°F
- Monthly low temperature: 34.4°F
- Total precipitation: 1"

#7. October 1909 (tie)
- Average temperature: 47.7°F
- Monthly high temperature: 59.8°F
- Monthly low temperature: 35.6°F
- Total precipitation: 2.4"

#6. October 1987
- Average temperature: 47.4°F
- Monthly high temperature: 59.3°F
- Monthly low temperature: 35.5°F
- Total precipitation: 1.74"

#5. October 1976
- Average temperature: 46.8°F
- Monthly high temperature: 57.1°F
- Monthly low temperature: 36.4°F
- Total precipitation: 3.01"

#4. October 1988
- Average temperature: 46.4°F
- Monthly high temperature: 56.9°F
- Monthly low temperature: 35.9°F
- Total precipitation: 2.39"

#3. October 1917
- Average temperature: 45.5°F
- Monthly high temperature: 56.3°F
- Monthly low temperature: 34.6°F
- Total precipitation: 4.95"

#2. October 1895
- Average temperature: 45.4°F
- Monthly high temperature: 58.2°F
- Monthly low temperature: 32.6°F
- Total precipitation: 0.95"

#1. October 1925
- Average temperature: 44.7°F
- Monthly high temperature: 52.3°F
- Monthly low temperature: 37.1°F
- Total precipitation: 4.5"

