Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Septembers in Ohio since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. September 1962 (tie)

- Average temperature: 61.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 72.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 49.7°F

- Total precipitation: 3.93"

#10. September 1956 (tie)

- Average temperature: 61.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 73.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 48.7°F

- Total precipitation: 2.34"

#8. September 1976 (tie)

- Average temperature: 60.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 73.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 48.6°F

- Total precipitation: 3.17"

#8. September 1917 (tie)

- Average temperature: 60.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 47.7°F

- Total precipitation: 1.89"

#7. September 1928

- Average temperature: 60.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 72.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 47.8°F

- Total precipitation: 0.9"

#6. September 1974

- Average temperature: 60.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 70.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 49.8°F

- Total precipitation: 3.79"

#5. September 1967

- Average temperature: 60.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 73.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 47°F

- Total precipitation: 2.78"

#4. September 1975

- Average temperature: 59.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 69.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 50.1°F

- Total precipitation: 5.06"

#3. September 1924

- Average temperature: 59.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 70.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 48.8°F

- Total precipitation: 4.89"

#2. September 1949

- Average temperature: 59.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 71.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 47.4°F

- Total precipitation: 2.72"

#1. September 1918

- Average temperature: 57.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 69.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 45.6°F

- Total precipitation: 3.7"