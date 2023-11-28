Cole Swindell's got something up his sleeves

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Cole Swindell's set to roll out something on December 1.

The "You Should Be Here" singer recently shared a cryptic Instagram post of a grainy, retro-tinged photo of a young boy playing with toys while watching his parents conversing. The faces and facial expressions of the boy's parents are not shown in this picture, further bolstering the post's mystery.

While Cole only captioned it "12/1," songwriter Jordan Walker commented, "Appreciate you, buddy." Cole responded with a handshake emoji, alluding to the possibility that Jordan penned a song he recorded. 

Cole's latest album is 2022's Stereotype, which received the deluxe treatment, Stereotype Broken, the same year. The project spawned the #1 hits "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" and the Lainey Wilson-assisted "Never Say Never."

